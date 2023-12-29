Holy See condemns violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin expressed concern about “the ongoing provocative actions around the “Cows’ Garden” area belonging to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.”

“It is obvious that the provocateurs are once again trying to seize the “Cows’ Garden” area through terror, threats and force, violating the procedures defined by the law.

We strictly condemn what happened and hope that the Israeli authorities will legally respond to the criminal actions against the Patriarchate and the Armenian community and the culprits will be brought to justice and the repetition of similar cases will be excluded,” the Holy See said in a news release.

On December 28, more than three dozen armed persons entered the territory of “Cows’ Garden”, used force as a result of which clergymen of the Patriarchate and members of the local Armenian community received physical injuries of various degrees.