Azerbaijani TV channel claims it “shot documentary in Yerevan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani CBC TV Azerbaijan claims to have “shot a documentary in Yerevan.”
The description of the film on Youtube reads, in part:
“The documentary is about the Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage in Yerevan, which the Armenian authorities are trying to consign to oblivion.”
The footage shows that some of the filming did take place in Yerevan, particularly in the Kond district.
Most likely, the authors of the film cooperated with a local crew - legal entry of Azerbaijanis into Armenia and filming seems unlikely.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.