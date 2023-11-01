Azerbaijani TV channel claims it “shot documentary in Yerevan” - Mediamax.am

3348 views

Azerbaijani TV channel claims it “shot documentary in Yerevan”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani CBC TV Azerbaijan claims to have “shot a documentary in Yerevan.”

The description of the film on Youtube reads, in part:

 

“The documentary is about the Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage in Yerevan, which the Armenian authorities are trying to consign to oblivion.”

 

 

The footage shows that some of the filming did take place in Yerevan, particularly in the Kond district.

 

Most likely, the authors of the film cooperated with a local crew - legal entry of Azerbaijanis into Armenia and filming seems unlikely.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 1, 2023 17:37
German FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

Society | October 31, 2023 16:38
Azerbaijani TV channel claims it “shot documentary in Yerevan”

Region | October 31, 2023 15:24
Azerbaijani government “guarantees peaceful living of citizens of Armenian origin”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023