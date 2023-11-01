Azerbaijani TV channel claims it “shot documentary in Yerevan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani CBC TV Azerbaijan claims to have “shot a documentary in Yerevan.”

The description of the film on Youtube reads, in part:

“The documentary is about the Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage in Yerevan, which the Armenian authorities are trying to consign to oblivion.”

The footage shows that some of the filming did take place in Yerevan, particularly in the Kond district.

Most likely, the authors of the film cooperated with a local crew - legal entry of Azerbaijanis into Armenia and filming seems unlikely.