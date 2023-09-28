Lithuania’s ambassador pays tribute to the victims of 44-day war - Mediamax.am

Lithuania’s ambassador pays tribute to the victims of 44-day war


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lithuania’s Ambassador to Armenia Andrius Pulokas visited today Yerevan’s Yerablur Military Pantheon to commemorate the victims of 2020 war and the following years of conflict.

Lithuania’s Embassy said in a news release:

 

“Our sincere condolences to all the families and loved ones of those who perished. Our prayers for full recovery of the injured in the last days. Peace and stability must return to the South Caucasus once and for all.”

