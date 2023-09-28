Lithuania’s ambassador pays tribute to the victims of 44-day war

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lithuania’s Ambassador to Armenia Andrius Pulokas visited today Yerevan’s Yerablur Military Pantheon to commemorate the victims of 2020 war and the following years of conflict.
Lithuania’s Embassy said in a news release:
“Our sincere condolences to all the families and loved ones of those who perished. Our prayers for full recovery of the injured in the last days. Peace and stability must return to the South Caucasus once and for all.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.