Cesar Gueikian is the new President and CEO of Gibson Brands

Gibson Brands announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed Cesar Gueikian to the role of President and CEO of Gibson Brands.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Cesar as we have rebuilt Gibson over the past 5 years,” says Nat Zilkha, Chairman, Gibson Brands.

“He has established a remarkable track record at Gibson, shaping our product, our marketing, our artist relationships, and many of our important growth initiatives. In addition, Cesar has an extraordinary personal passion for music, and for Gibson guitars in particular. We are confident that Cesar is the ideal person to serve as Gibson's next CEO”, Nat Zilkha said.

Cesar Gueikian

Cesar Gueikian said that “Gibson is a passion project for me”.

“We have an epic history in music, which comes with responsibility, and we are constantly asking ourselves how to be more relevant and leverage our iconic past to be more creative the older we become as a brand. Our future depends on our team’s passion and pride in the work they do, and on creative collaboration with our artists around the world across genres of music”,

Cesar Gueikian added.

Cesar Gueikian joined Gibson in 2018, merging his business background with his lifelong passion for music and guitars. He has been instrumental in the resurgence of Gibson, setting a successful new strategy centered around instruments and sound .

Cesar Gueikian

Cesar earned a BA in Business from Universidad de San Andres, Buenos Aires, Argentina and an MBA. from The University of Chicago focused on Analytic Finance and Economics.

In this video Cesar Gueikian talks about his Armenian roots:

Many Gibson artists have welcomed the news of Cesar Gueikian’s new role at Gibson Brands:

Slash

“I can't think of a more natural fit for CEO of Gibson than Cesar Gueikian. He's one of, if not the smartest, most passionate Gibson guitar enthusiasts I've ever met, and he is a keen businessman; you can't go wrong.”

Tony Iommi

“I can’t believe how Cesar has transformed Gibson from a brand on its way down and out to the success it is today. He went out of his way to meet with musicians and take note of what we were saying, gathering a great team around him. It’s now a company I’m proud to be associated with. Thank you, Cesar.”

Serj Tankian

“Cesar is not only an amazing executive at Gibson, but a great artist in his own right and a good friend. He understands both the artistry and the business”.

Cesar Gueikian

Luis Fonsi

“I'm so proud of Cesar Gueikian being appointed as Gibson's CEO. His passion for music, his personal connection with the artists, and his commitment to Latin music and culture are unbelievable. Bravo, Cesar!”.