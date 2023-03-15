The Izmirlian Foundation continues supporting children with disabilities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Izmirlian Foundation is launching a new project to support the initiative by Source Foundation - “Guyqadaran - Special Equipment Library “ aimed at enhancing the quality of life for children with developmental disorders and disabilities by facilitating their access to therapeutic equipment and positioning devices necessary to ensure their uninterrupted rehabilitation therapies at home.

Within the framework of the project a special equipment repository will be established at Arbes Center of Arabkir Medical Center to facilitate beneficiaries’ access to therapeutic equipment and positioning devices along with building the capacities of parents/caregivers in their use.

The Project implementation partner is “Source” Foundation for supporting children with disabilities and their families.