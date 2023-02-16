“We have agreement to jointly repair Ani bridge”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today in Ankara that Armenia and Turkey agreed to jointly repair Ani bridge.

During the joint news conference with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ararat Mirzoyan particularly said:

“Certainly, our meeting today is determined by the disaster that has claimed many lives, however, being in Türkiye at this difficult moment, I would like to once again reiterate the readiness and willingness of the Republic of Armenia to build peace in the region and, particularly, to fully normalise relations with Türkiye, establish diplomatic relations and fully open the border between Armenia and Türkiye.

I would like to inform, as Minister Cavusoglu noted a little while ago, that today we have discussed some details on this process, and we have an agreement to jointly repair the Ani bridge, as well as take care of the relevant infrastructure ahead of the full opening of the border”.