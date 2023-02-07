US Embassy’s Consular Section to triple number of appointments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Consular Section of U.S. Embassy Yerevan will triple the number of appointments in the upcoming months.
The embassy reported today that the Consular Section has reduced wait times to under one year and is continuing to decrease wait times by tripling the number of appointments in the upcoming months
