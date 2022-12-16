Doctors conduct peaceful action outside UN Office in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 15, Armenian doctors organized a peaceful action near the UN Office, demanding unblocking Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh for the transportation of medical equipment, doctors and medicines.

Tatiana Hovhannisyan, the president of VIVA Charity Foundation: Doctors and Volunteers for Armenia said:

“All the attempts of the doctors of our foundation to deliver medicines to the Republic of Artsakh, to evacuate the seriously ill and to ensure the access of doctors to the territory of Artsakh, are failing. All persons under our care continue to remain in the area blocked by the citizens of Azerbaijan, including children, patients in critical condition, the elderly, and persons with physical disabilities.”