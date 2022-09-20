Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan spoke in support of Armenia today.

“Please read this well-written message from Brian May, regarding the constant bullying of Armenia by its neighbours, and do not believe what the bullies say by way of self-justification,” says the statement on the official webpage of the singer.

Earlier Queen guitarist Brian May stated:

“Another tragedy seems to be unfolding, and there is a danger, as always these days, that the media will not report it truthfully.

Armenia is a tiny country, lacking any oil or gas or substantial wealth, an island of Christianity and democracy surrounded on all sides by despotic dictatorships.

It is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, with a profound embedded sadness because of its tragic history – during the first World War 1.2 million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Empire, in a brutal ethnic cleansing operation still denied by Turkey.

Today Armenia is again threatened, by a conspiracy to wipe it from the face of the Earth.

Just two days ago, peaceful villages on the Armenian border were shelled by Azerbaijan in an offensive to terrorise and destabilise the Armenian people.

Against an unholy alliance of three ruthless dictatorships, Armenia is all but defenceless, and needs the full support of the West to survive.”