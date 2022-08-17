Russian embassy sends note of protest to Armenian MFA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Embassy in Armenia has sent a note of protest to Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing its indignation regarding the accusations against the Russian structures of the tragedy that happened at Surmalu trade center in Yerevan.

“We are outraged by the cynical information circulating in the local media, containing blasphemous and false accusations against Russian structures of their involvement in the tragedy that took place on the territory of Surmalu trade center on August 14.

We consider this as a direct provocation by the political forces behind such hints. The purpose of all this is to undermine Russian-Armenian allied relations. We expect the Armenian authorities to take steps to suppress such unfriendly manifestations, including the necessary public comments,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement.