Two-day mourning declared in Armenia and Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two-day mourning has been declared in Armenia on August 17-18 in the memory of the people killed in the blast at Surmalu trade center in Yerevan.

The corresponding decision has been made by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The mourning has also been announced in Artsakh.

During the officially declared mourning days the flag is lowered to the middle of the flagstaff, the broadcast of ads and entertaining programs is prohibited.

The death toll of the massive blast at the Surmalu trade center reached 16, two citizens are missing. Overall, 61 people were injured.