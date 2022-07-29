Brian May to visit Armenia in September

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Brian May has confirmed his participation in the STARMUS VI international festival to be held in Yerevan from September 5 to 10.

Although Brian May played a major role in the 1989 Rock Aid Armenia project, he has never been to Armenia.

In November 2010, Brian May was awarded the Medal of Honor at the Armenian Embassy in London for his significant contribution to Rock Aid Armenia.

In 1988, Brian May met Dr. Garik Israelian from the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands. Years later, Israelyan helped May to end his thesis and receive PhD in astrophysics.

STARMUS was founded by Garik Israelyan and Brian May in 2011.

To date, 5 festivals have been held (in Spain, Norway and Switzerland), and the 6th will be held in Armenia in September.

Brian May will perform from the main stage of the STARMUS VI.

STARMUS VI Armenia will also host Rick Wakeman, Serj Tankian, band Sons of Apollo, Andrey Makarevich, Tigran Hamasyan.