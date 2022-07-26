Nikol Pashinyan is on vacation - Mediamax.am

Nikol Pashinyan is on vacation


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on vacation from July 25.

Government’s press service reports that he will spend it in Armenia.

