Surb Astvatsatsin Church opens in Tatev after renovation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Church of Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) has been re-consecrated in Tatev monastic complex on October 16 in the framework of IDeA Foundation’s Tatev Revival Program.
The fully restored church is open to visitors again.
Photo: IDeA
Built in late 1080s, the Church of Surb Astvatsatsin stands on the wall over an ancient monastic tomb. The church was damaged twice in the 20th century: by an earthquake in 1931 and seismic tremors in 1968.
The restoration of Tatev monastic complex is carried out by IDeA Foundation in close cooperation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and Armenian Ministry of Culture. The restoration of the Church of Surb Astvatsatsin began in August 2016, when the Mother See and Ministry of Culture approved the plan for restoration.
“Restoration of the monastic complex is a key component of Tatev Revival Program. Apart from the restoration itself and the development of infrastructure adjacent to the complex, the goal of the program is to preserve the cultural heritage of Tatev and promote the recovery of spiritual life in the complex,” said IDeA Foundation CEO Rafi Baghdjian.
Photo: IDeA
Along with the restoration, IDeA and partner organizations continue preparing the application to UNESCO with request to add Tatev Monastery and Vorotan gorge to the World Heritage List. They engage top specialists and international experts in this process.
The foundation plans to restore and renovate all structures of the monastic complex within Tatev Revival Program, both church buildings and utility rooms.
October 16 also marked the 8th anniversary of TaTever aerial tramway, built in the framework of the revival program. All profits from TaTever are allocated to the restoration of the monastic complex.
Photo: IDeA
Since the tramway was first launched, over 750,000 used it and more than 25 hotels and guest houses opened in Syunik marz.
