Carrefour second store opened in downtown Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Carrefour Armenia today opened its second store in downtown Yerevan, in Rossia Mall shopping centre.

“We are very excited about the opening of our second Carrefour store in Yerevan, as it reaffirms our market position in Armenia. With the new store, we are able to serve a wider customer base, and deliver an exceptional shopping experience, offering high quality, international and local products at competitive prices. Our expansion demonstrates our commitment to developing the local retail market while creating great moments for our customers, every day. We strive to respond to consumers’ needs by staying abreast of international market trends, monitoring the quality of goods and services, and pursuing a competitive pricing policy”,- Marc Corbion, Chief Operating Officer for Carrefour Armenia, Georgia and Pakistan commented on the opening.

The new store provides an unrivalled choice of 14,000 food and non-food items, including a range of over 2,800 Carrefour Private Label products and a great variety of special organic, bio and gluten-free products and fresh fish from France and across Europe.

Carrefour Armenia operated by Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive franchisee of the Carrefour brand in 38 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Carrefour first opened its doors to customers in Armenia in March of 2015. Currently, Carrefour Armenia employs 235 people in its two shops in Yerevan.