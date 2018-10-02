608 views

Aznavour Center in Yerevan opens a book of condolence


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aznavour Center in Yerevan will place a book of condolence at 12:00 today to honour Aznavour Foundation cofounder, world-renowned signer Charles Aznavour.

The foundation has said that everyone wishing to leave a note in the book is welcome to visit the center and bring flowers and candles to pay tribute to the memory of Charles Aznavour.

Armenian Prime Minister announced on October 1 that the day of Aznavour’s funeral will be a day of mourning in Armenia.

