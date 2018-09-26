Haykak Arshamyan is appointed executive director at Hayastan fund

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Haykak Arshamyan has been appointed Director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund, the organization’s Head of Marketing and PR department Anush Martirosyan told Mediamax.

Haykak Arshamyan is 47 year olds. He studied at Faculty of History of Yerevan State University (YSU) and traveled to the United States in 2002 to attend Harvard Law School.



Mr. Arshamyan taught at YSU and worked in the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2004-1010, he worked as Programs Coordinator in Birthright Armenia Foundation.



On 2 July 2018, Mr. Arshamyan was appointed Adviser to Prime Minister of Armenia.



The previous executive director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund was Ara Vardanyan. He resigned and was replaced temporarily by Bedros Terzian.