RSF condemns the search in Yerevan.Today office

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) considers the search by Armenian police of the headquarters of Yerevan.Today a violation of the confidentiality of journalists’ sources, the organization said in a statement.



RSF shared the details of the search and reminded that the principle of the protection of journalists’ sources is guaranteed by Armenian legislation and the European Court of Human Rights.



“We regret that the police did not seek a less intrusive and more proportionate way to achieve their legitimate goal,” said Johann Bihr, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk.



The search in Yerevan.Today website’s headquarters was jointly conducted by the Investigative Committee of Armenia and General Department on Combating Organized Crime of the Armenian police on September 17. The law enforcement bodies also searched Yerevan.Today editor Sevak Hakobyan’s home, confiscated hard disks and a computer.