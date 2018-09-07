Genocide prevention issues on Armenia’s agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mher Margaryan had a meeting with Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. The sides discussed increasing the role of education in prevention of genocides.

According to the Armenian MFA, Armenia’s Permanent Representative reiterated the importance that the country attaches in its foreign agenda to issues of preventing crimes against humanity.



The sides also discussed the preparation work for the Third International Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide to be held in Armenia.