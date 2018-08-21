Aurora commemorates World Humanitarian Day

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Sunday August 19 marks the 15th annual World Humanitarian Day, with the important theme of civilians are #notatarget.

Aurora Selection Committee member Lord Ara Darzi wrote in today’s Sunday Times:

“Many people may not know that today is World Humanitarian Day with its theme of civilians are #notatarget. This could hardly fall at a more opportune time as so many across the world still are targets; in Syria, in Africa and - in the very recent past - in Europe in Ireland and the Balkans.

It is too easy for us to forget the horrors of previous generations and play politics with the past. Where once we may have been comfortable that the hardest lessons had been learned, growing division at home and abroad reminds us that we must never be complacent about the need for greater unity.

As an immigrant to Britain, born to Armenian parents displaced by the genocide of 1915, I am only too keenly aware of the devastating effect that period had on the people who survived and their descendants. The legacy continues to shape those who survived. But we all have two choices in the aftermath of violence: either remain a victim or - once surviving and thriving - to continue the cycle of gratitude and giving. On today of all days, I am hopeful both victims and those who work to protect them, in and out of government, around the world, will make the right choice.”

IDeA reminded that one can click here to nominate a humanitarian hero who is working to help end human suffering.