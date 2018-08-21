2063 views

Armenian citizen dies in Tbilisi accident, another 8 injured


-20.08.18Yerevan/Mediamax/. On August 20 Mercedes Minivan and Mercedes CLK (Driver: Oleg Omarov, born in 1972, Georgian citizen) crashed at 2:58 a.m. The accident took place on Pravaya Naberezhnaya street, near Eliava Market, Tbilisi.

According to the Armenian MES, the driver of Mercedes CLK, as well as 8 Armenian citizens have been hospitalized. 

 

At 11:46 a.m. Armenian Foreign Ministry reported 911 Service that Maria Panyan (born in 1989) died. 

 

Mane Khachatryan is currently at Iashvili Children’s Central Hospital, Andranik Ginosyan-at Evex Medical Corporation. The state is serious but the patient is conscious. 

 

Lilit Shalvaryan (20 years old, got a fracture) and Anzhela Shalvaryan (48 years old) are at Mikheilovskaya Medical Center. 

 

Arpine Mamyan (born in 1986) is at Central Republican Hospital with her state estimated as fair. Aram Khachatryan (born in 1981) is at Gudushauri Clinic. His medical state is serious. 

 

Ani Avanesyan (born in 1926) and Garegin Vardanyan are at National Surgery Center. Ani Avanesyan’s state is fair, while Garegin Vardanyan is unconscious in heavy state.

