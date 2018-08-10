MaxMonitor Ratings: Armenia at the crossroads between EU and EAEU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mediamax media company’s MaxMonitor media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has prepared a report about the Armenian media coverage of the EAEU and the EU in July 2018.



The monitoring of 130 media websites during July 2018 showed that the EU was mentioned almost twice as often as the EAEU.









MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.



The monitoring covered total of 1512 news articles, which contained they key words “EU” or “EAEU”. Only Armenia-related publications were selected for monitoring.







Main occasions of media coverage



EU



• European Parliament approved the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in early July.



• Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Secretary of Armenian National Security Council Armen Grigoryan held meetings with Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.



• Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels.



• Pashinyan answered journalists’ questions at Brussels Airport, noting that Armenia heard messages of welcome from the European Union after the revolution, but the union’s strategy had no tangible changes to show.



• Piotr Switalski said while assessing Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels that the EU wanted to assist the Armenian citizens and anticipated concrete plans from the Armenian side.



• Prime Minister Pashinyan held a press conference, during which he noted he found it surprising that “certain EU officials did not notice the changes in Armenia”. He said that the new government did more in the fight against corruption without spending one penny than the previous Armenian government did with millions of euros from EU grants.



• Spokesman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan revealed that Armenia had told the European Union it wanted to apply the principle of “more for more” in further cooperation.



EAEU



• Nikol Pashinyan visited the free trade zone of Meghri in July and said it could become a “bridge” between Iran and the member states of EAEU and EU.



• Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan gave an interview to “Herankar” TV program, in which he said that the main aim of any cooperation was to promote the domestic agenda and development agenda of Armenia. According to him, that concerned collaboration with both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union, or any other third party.



• Pashinyan spoke at the Carnegie Europe center in Brussels, noting that Armenia was ready to bridge the interests and views of EAEU and EU to the extent that would be acceptable for both parties. He underlined that Armenia is a full-fledged member of EAEU, which opened huge opportunities for economic development of the country.



• Armenian President Armen Sarkissian gave interviews to RIA Novosti and Sputnik Armenia, in which the President noted that membership in EAEU is a significant advantage for Armenia.



• Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the agenda of EAEU and bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia during the phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



• Pashinyan attended the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in St. Petersburg.



MaxMonitor platform is the sole leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.