Pashinyan sends condolences to family of WWII resistance hero Arsene Tchakarian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of sympathy to the family of Arsene Tchakarian, an active member of Missak Manouchian’s group, part of WWII French Resistance, who passed away on Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the decease of Arsene Tchakarian. A survivor of the Armenian Genocide, he found his second home in the hospitable land of France and dedicated his entire life to the fight for freedom, justice and remembrance. The death of Arsene Tchakarian is a great loss for both the Armenian and the French peoples,” reads the Prime Minister’s letter.



Arsene Tchakarian died at the age of 101.



French President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to Tchakarian, praising his historical work and calling him “a hero of the resistance and a tireless witness whose voice resounded with force until the end.”