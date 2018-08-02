Armenia allows charged CSTO Secretary General to leave the country

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The measure of restraint against Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov is not an obstacle for his short absence from Armenia.

Spokeswoman for Special Investigation Service of Armenia Marina Ohanjanyan told Tert.am that Khachaturov has been informed. Ohanjanyan also confirmed that Khachaturov can leave the country to partake in CSTO meetings.



Yuri Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan applied again to the Special Investigation Service today with the request to consider the motion allowing Khachaturov to visit Moscow for work, which was filed on July 30.



