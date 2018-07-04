Armenia’s flag in Baku’s heart

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pictures were spread on the internet, which illustrated one of Baku’s Flame Towers lighted with colors of the Armenian state flag: red, blue and orange (apricot color).

The users write that one of Flame Towers buildings was supposed to be lighted with colors of Columbian national flag, as England-Columbia quarter-final match was taking place on July 3 evening.



Columbian national flag