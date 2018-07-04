4596 views

Armenia’s flag in Baku’s heart



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pictures were spread on the internet, which illustrated one of Baku’s Flame Towers lighted with colors of the Armenian state flag: red, blue and orange (apricot color).

The users write that one of Flame Towers buildings was supposed to be lighted with colors of Columbian national flag, as England-Columbia quarter-final match was taking place on July 3 evening. 

Columbian national flag Columbian national flag


Probably people responsible for lighting confused the colors of Armenian and Columbian flags.
Armenian national flag Armenian national flag


The construction of Flame Towers started in Baku in 2007 and completed in 2012. The buildings are covered with LED screens.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Science | July 4, 2018 09:44
Israel’s experience, drones and Armenia’s future

Society | July 4, 2018 09:00
Armenia’s flag in Baku’s heart

Foreign Policy | July 3, 2018 17:50
Armenia is a good friend, says U.S. Ambassador
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe