Armenia’s flag in Baku’s heart

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pictures were spread on the internet, which illustrated one of Baku’s Flame Towers lighted with colors of the Armenian state flag: red, blue and orange (apricot color).
The users write that one of Flame Towers buildings was supposed to be lighted with colors of Columbian national flag, as England-Columbia quarter-final match was taking place on July 3 evening.
Columbian national flag
Probably people responsible for lighting confused the colors of Armenian and Columbian flags.
Armenian national flag
The construction of Flame Towers started in Baku in 2007 and completed in 2012. The buildings are covered with LED screens.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.