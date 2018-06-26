Armenian PM: Fight against corruption must be within the law

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held today a meeting on the ongoing fight against corruption.

“I think that fight against corruption is the most discussed topic in Armenia today and the law enforcement agencies along with the government are making significant efforts in that area. We need to strictly adhere to the laws and protect human rights during this process,” noted Pashinyan.

The head of the government has stressed that “Armenia has started fighting against corruption and at the same time, the country has turned the page of political prisoners and political persecution.”

“It is imperative to prevent any other interpretation of the ongoing work of the law enforcement agencies. I consider it important to make a joint statement in this format and be assured that first, the fight against corruption will continue and second, it will become more productive, stay within the law, take into account the interests of the society, and protect human rights,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

The participants of the meeting have discussed ongoing and forthcoming efforts aimed at fighting corruption. They have also touched on increasing the efficiency of collaboration between different law enforcement bodies.