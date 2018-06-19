Vardanyan hopes the new authorities can really change Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. IDeA cofounder Ruben Vardanyan hopes that the new Armenian authorities “will be able to really change the system and make Armenia a quickly advancing, dynamic, happy country”.

Ruben Vardanyan has noted in the interview to RTVI that Armenia’s main problem is isolation, not the clan system.



“We had minimal competition with the rest of the world. For instance, IT and banking sectors do not operate in a clan system, and Armenia has eighteen banks, including Western and Russian banks. It is a completely transparent industry with normal competition between the actors.



The issue is that we have to leave behind the Soviet “dependant” model, within which we expect someone to provide us with a good life. It is a terrible disease. Unfortunately, it has infected many countries like a virus, so we are not the only ones to suffer from it. The awareness that your future is in your hands and you have to take the responsibility for your life is a serious challenge. Not everyone is ready for it.



We need to understand that currently people in Armenia receive USD 2 billion in money transfers from relatives and friends. That accustoms you to getting money not because you work, but because someone is supporting you.



In this regard Nikol Pashinyan and the new authorities are dealing with a complicated issue. The same as Serzh Sargsyan and his team were dealing with, because on one hand, that financial assistance is necessary, and on the other, it corrupts,” said Vardanyan.



“Difficult times are ahead, but I am certain Armenia has a chance, because Armenians are among the few nations who have significant history and experience combined with a positive outlook,” noted the IDeA cofounder.