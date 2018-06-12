Armenian President congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Russia Day.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on Russia Day.



The long history of the relations between our two nations, based on centuries of strong friendship, trust and mutual help, contribute today to the expansion of bilateral allied collaboration between Armenia and Russia.



I am convinced that progressive development of multilateral interstate relations will prioritize the interests of our peoples and countries, as well as contribute to providing regional and international security,” President Sarkissian’s letter reads.