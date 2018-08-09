942 views

FAST to hold Global Innovation Forum in October


Photo: FAST


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) will host Global Innovation Forum in Yerevan on October 29-31, 2018.

The forum titled “Engineering the Evolution” is set to bring together cutting-edge research from the frontiers of biology and the most futuristic exploration of data and intelligence.

“The forum is a platform that bridges Academia and Industry, assembling some of the brightest minds and executives from the worlds of biology and data science,” said the foundation.

“Engineering the Evolution” forum is primarily aimed at facilitating new discoveries both globally and locally, establishing beneficial collaboration between international and local scientists and industry leaders, increasing the visibility and impact of breakthrough research, and exchanging best practices and experiences among the participants of the forum.

FAST organized its first major event in October 2017, co-hosting “Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” workshop with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

The workshop became one of the largest scientific events in the region, given its international scope and the attendance of leading experts.

