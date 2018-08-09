FAST to hold Global Innovation Forum in October

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) will host Global Innovation Forum in Yerevan on October 29-31, 2018.

The forum titled “Engineering the Evolution” is set to bring together cutting-edge research from the frontiers of biology and the most futuristic exploration of data and intelligence.





