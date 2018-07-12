2345 views

Yury Oganesov receives Armenian citizenship


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Scientific leader of Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions of Joint Institute for Nuclear Research of Dubna, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yury Oganesov was granted Armenian citizenship.

Receiving the renowned scientist on July 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said:

“I have a surprise for you. Yesterday I signed the mediation for granting you the Armenian citizenship. I am glad that the Republic of Armenia will de jure have a citizen like you, being convinced that you have been one de facto for many years.”

Yury Oganesov expressed his gratitude to Nikol Pashinyan for granting him the citizenship. He informed that he discussed the launch of Radioisotope Production Center with Minister of Education and Science and Minister of Healthcare.

