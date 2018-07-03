NASA to award its highest honor to Yervant Terzian

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced it will award its highest honor, the Distinguished Public Service Medal to Cornell University Professor Yervant Terzian.

The university has revealed that Professor Terzian will be awarded the medal at the NASA Johnson Space Center on August 2.

“Dr. Yervant Terzian has dedicated his life to education, public service and scientific research. He has used his enthusiasm for space exploration and education to bring inspirational experiences to students and the general public across the country. Dr. Yervant Terzian has made an indelible impact on education and inspiring young minds. These accomplishments and his eminent humanity prove Dr. Terzian worthy of this Distinguished Public Service Medal,” reads NASA’s award citation.