NASA to award its highest honor to Yervant Terzian

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced it will award its highest honor, the Distinguished Public Service Medal to Cornell University Professor Yervant Terzian.
The university has revealed that Professor Terzian will be awarded the medal at the NASA Johnson Space Center on August 2.
“Dr. Yervant Terzian has dedicated his life to education, public service and scientific research. He has used his enthusiasm for space exploration and education to bring inspirational experiences to students and the general public across the country. Dr. Yervant Terzian has made an indelible impact on education and inspiring young minds. These accomplishments and his eminent humanity prove Dr. Terzian worthy of this Distinguished Public Service Medal,” reads NASA’s award citation.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.