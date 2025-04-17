Deputy FMs of Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan to discuss regional issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan is scheduled in Tbilisi today.
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press office reported that the meeting is dedicated to the prospects of regional cooperation.
