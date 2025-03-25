Iran encourages the parties to sign the document as soon as possible

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated today that they welcome the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Iran welcomes the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace treaty. We encourage the two countries to sign the document as soon as possible.

We support the independence and territorial integrity of the countries of the region, we are against any changes in internationally recognized borders and any geopolitical changes. This is the firm position of Iran,” Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

He noted that “all issues should be resolved inside the region through dialogue and diplomacy, without the use of force.”

“There is a risk of escalation in the region, and we hope that with the signing of the peace treaty it will be minimized, and we will witness stability, which is in everyone’s interest,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said.