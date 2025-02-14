Canadian expert: The burden of peace falls almost entirely on Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The burden of peace falls almost entirely on Armenia, as Azerbaijan faces no significant external pressure.

This was said by Jean-François Ratelle, a lecturer at the University of Ottawa, speaking at the discussion “Armenia and Georgia on the Edge” organized by the Institute of European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at Carleton University.

Ratelle expressed an opinion that Armenia’s weak negotiating position is a key factor that could further impede negotiations. He stressed that achieving peace in such a context requires a win-win economic solution, citing historical examples from former Communist countries that demonstrated the importance of economic incentives for peace.

Jean-François Ratelle pointed out that issues, such as addressing war trauma, cultural heritage, and Armenian sovereignty, remain neglected, with little international pressure on Azerbaijan to seek justice.

In his words, Armenia’s regional isolation further complicates efforts to establish peace, as it leaves the country without the leverage needed in negotiations. Ratelle also warned that any peace agreement could ultimately undermine Armenia’s security, as Azerbaijan faces no significant restraints or sanctions. He also emphasized the need for countries like Canada and EU member states, to help curb Azerbaijan’s maximalist demands.