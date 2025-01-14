Lavrov “doesn’t understand” claims that EU mission will ensure security in Syunik

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that two non-coordinated issues remain between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Now I have heard that Armenia and Azerbaijan have already agreed on a peace treaty. It is clear that there are two remaining issues which are difficult to somehow bypass. We have to decide: either “yes” or “no”. And then the European Commission, the European Union started to say: “We are coming now to help you.” It is the sovereign decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia, where to sign the document, after it is agreed,” Lavrov said.

TASS reports that when asked how Armenia’s rapprochement with the West could affect security in the region, the Russian foreign minister said:

“We will inevitably come at some point to what Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Iran are now saying, that is - the countries of the region should solve their problems with their immediate neighbors.”

Sergey Lavrov added that he sees no problems in terms of Armenia’s contacts with Western countries and the EU. “But when countries far from our territory, traditions and understanding of history in its non-colonial dimension declare that an EU mission will provide security in Syunik region, for example, I don’t really understand it,” Lavrov said.