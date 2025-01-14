Karaganov on the situation in Armenia and Georgia and the “Greater Eurasian Project”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political analyst and honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, believes that "color revolutions” in Armenia and Georgia "still could be,” but they are "residual battles.”

In response to a question about the possibility of new “color revolutions” in an interview with Al Mayadeen English Karaganov said:

“There could still be color revolutions. They are trying this technique here and there… in Georgia, Armenia, again in Syria, Bangladesh, etc. But these are residual battles. They are in retreat, and we are witnessing a very vicious and desperate counter-attack. I think the aim of Russia and our international partners is to channel our Western enemies - hopefully future partners - into a much more sober mood.

I think that the United States could be channeled to retreat into a position of a “normal great power”, one of the four future leaders of the new world order of 20 years from now.

European elites, who have completely lost their strategic mind and common sense should be, for the time being, just pushed aside. They are, from my point of view, unfortunately desperately useless and dangerous. But, of course, over the next 10 to 15 years, we will have to restore some relations with some European countries under the auspices of the Greater Eurasian Project, which we have been promoting.”