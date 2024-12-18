Gerasimov states about West’s “destructive influence” on the situation in Transcaucasia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said today that “the aspirations of the United States and the European Union to strengthen their positions in Transcaucasia have a destructive effect on the situation in the region.”
TASS reports that speaking at a briefing for foreign military attaches, Gerasimov said:
“The situation in Transcaucasia remains complicated. The aspirations of extra-regional players, primarily the United States and the European Union, to strengthen their positions in the region, hold on to Georgia and draw Armenia into the orbit of their influence have a destructive influence on its development.”
He also noted that “the West seeks to destabilize the situation by financing and directing protests in Georgia.”
