Mirzoyan: Armenia proposes to Azerbaijan modalities of re-launching rail infrastructure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated today that “Armenia attaches great importance to regional consultations and engagements.”

“Armenia is sincerely interested in unblocking all economic and transport communications in our region. Our vision of enhanced regional connectivity is clearly reflected in the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, the key essence of which is to develop communications among all countries in the region and beyond through the renovation, construction and operation of roads, railways, pipelines, cables, and electricity lines,” Ararat Mirzoyan said during the ministerial meeting of 3+3 regional consultative platform in Istanbul.

He also noted that Armenia and Turkey have already agreed to jointly assess the technical requirements for the border crossing by the Gyumri-Kars railway:

“This comes to complement already implemented decisions on the establishment of direct flights between Armenia and Turkey and reciprocally lifting bans for air cargo trade.

The operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway between Armenia and Turkey, along with the railway connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will immediately provide an effective link between the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Mediterranean. With this vision in mind, we have proposed to Azerbaijan modalities of re-launching our rail infrastructure, simplifying border crossing and customs procedures and ensuring some additional security mechanisms with full respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of both countries.”