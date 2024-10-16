Aliyev calls Pashinyan’s proposal “unrealistic” and “strange”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the proposal to sign a peace treaty without resolving outstanding disputes “completely unrealistic.”

AzertTac news agency reported that Aliyev stated this during the meeting with the Belgian ambassador Julien de Frepont.

“The head of state emphasized that all the points of the peace agreement are of equal importance, and one cannot be separated from the other. In this regard, the president said that he considered the Armenian government’s proposal strange and completely unrealistic,” the agency said.

Ilham Aliyev also said that the European Union should maintain a neutral position in the process of settlement of disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted that the extension of the mandate of the European monitoring mission on the border with Azerbaijan caused distrust on the part of Baku. According to Aliyev, “binocular diplomacy” goes beyond political culture.

In his speech at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Moscow on October 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said:

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced in recent months that the draft agreement “On the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been agreed upon by at least 80 percent. Recently, in the level of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, an agreement was reached to activate the work towards the completion of the approval of the draft peace treaty.

In principle, we can act according to the following logic, which is what we propose to Azerbaijan: to sign what has already been agreed, thus having not only de facto, but also de jure peace, and continue working on all other issues. In any case, it is impossible to develop such a peace treaty that will answer all questions and regulate all aspects of bilateral relations. Whatever the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is, there will inevitably remain important, fundamental issues that must be agreed upon, resolved, and new treaties must be signed.

Moreover, in the presence of a signed and ratified peace agreement, the solution of other issues will be much easier, because a completely different situation will prevail in the region.

And at this stage, we have to make a decision on a number of fundamental issues that can become a solid basis for the establishment of peace between our countries. It is about mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. I am talking about the obligation to confirm the absence of territorial claims towards each other and not to present such claims in the future. I am talking about maintaining the principle of non-use of force and threat of force, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, establishment of diplomatic relations and creation of bilateral mechanisms for the fulfillment of obligations assumed by the parties within the framework of the peace treaty.

The wording of all these issues has already been agreed by the parties in the draft agreement “On establishment of peace and interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”, and we are ready to sign this document already this month, and this is our official position.”