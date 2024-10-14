Pashinyan and Tokayev discuss regional issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral and regional issues in a telephone conversation.

Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the results of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Armenia in April 2024 and “emphasized the new dynamics that emerged in the relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan as a result of the visit”