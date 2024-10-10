Russian border guards to leave Armenia-Iran border checkpoint from January 1

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokesperson for the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stated that at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan, an agreement was reached according to which from January 1, 2025, the Border Guard Troops of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) will also join the protection of Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Turkey state borders.

According to the agreement, from January 1, the service at the border checkpoint of the Armenia-Iran state border will be fully carried out by the forces of the Border Guard Troops of the NSS of Armenia.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked President Putin for the service of the Border Guard troops of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in securing the Armenia-Iran border since Armenia’s independence in 1991,” said Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

She also informed that during the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the details of the “Crossroads of Peace” project and handed over the “Crossroads of Peace” brochure to the President of the Russian Federation, “as well as expressed concern about the language and words used by a number of Russian officials on regional issues.”

“The narrative of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on regional communications is the same both in closed and open formats,” the Prime Minister’s spokesperson added.