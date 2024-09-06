The regulation on joint activity of border demarcation commissions approved - Mediamax.am

The regulation on joint activity of border demarcation commissions approved


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The regulation on joint activity of the commissions on border demarcation and border security issues of Armenia and Azerbaijan has been approved without reporting at the cabinet meeting today.

It will be sent to the Constitutional Court to examine the constitutionality of the provisions. After a positive conclusion, the regulation will be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification.

 

On August 30, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Yerevan and Baku signed the regulation on joint activity of the commissions.

