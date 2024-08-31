Yerevan and Baku sign the regulation on joint activity of border commissions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The regulation on joint activity of the commissions on border demarcation and border security issues of Armenia and Azerbaijan was signed today.

“In accordance with the protocol of the 8th meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on April 19, 2024, the Commissions completed the alignment of the regulation on joint activity.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun the implementation of internal procedures,” Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.