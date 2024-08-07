Ilham Aliyev receives Sergey Shoigu in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received today in Baku Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu.

Shoigu arrived in Baku from Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the previous day.

Sergey Shoiguy’s delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin and Advisor to the Russian President Igor Levitin.