Blinken states about "extraordinary opportunity" to realize a peace agreement

Blinken states about “extraordinary opportunity” to realize a peace agreement


Photo: US Department of State


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated about “extraordinary opportunity” to realize a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“There is an extraordinary opportunity, potential to realize a peace agreement between the countries that ends decades of conflict and actually creates in the region, I think, a tremendous opportunity for economic connectivity, for economic growth, for connecting countries both east, west, north, and south,” Blinken said at the discussion in Brookings Institute.

 

“We have invested intensely in our own – with our own diplomacy in trying to help bring Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peace agreement.  We’ve done that in very close collaboration, coordination with the European Union, and I think that that’s something that really is within reach.  I was speaking just about a week ago to President Aliyev on this,” the U.S. Secretary of State said.

