Investigation against Armenian “separatists” completed in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Criminal investigation against fifteen Armenian “separatists” has been completed in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani media outlets report that this was stated today by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.

“All their rights have been secured in accordance with the country’s domestic laws and the requirements of international conventions, and they have been provided with lawyers and interpreters. Currently, the accused, lawyers and victims are familiarizing themselves with the materials of the criminal case. After the familiarization phase is completed, the indictment will be sent to the court,” he said.

The criminal case involves, in particular, former presidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, former chairman of the Parliament David Ishkhanyan, former Foreign Minister David Babayan, former Minister and Deputy Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan.