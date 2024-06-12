Armenian FM: “There is a historical momentum to finalize the draft peace treaty”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "there is a historical momentum to finalize the draft peace treaty.”

Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that in his opening remarks at the Capstone meeting of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, the minister said:

“I want to reiterate that Armenia remains strongly committed to the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and border delimitation based on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. We believe there is a real opportunity, a historical momentum to finalize the draft peace treaty, the signing of which could open the door for lasting peace in the region.

As part of the peace agenda and vision for regional development, Armenia is also strongly interested in unblocking all regional communications based on full respect for countries’ sovereignty and jurisdiction and the principles of equality and reciprocity.”