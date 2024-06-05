Baku states about “positive dynamics” in talks with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the number of unresolved issues on the draft peace agreement with Armenia has decreased.

“A few days ago we received a new draft peace treaty from Armenia. I must say that the number of open questions on the draft agreement is decreasing. There is a positive development on a number of positions. That is, we observe positive dynamics,” he said at a press conference following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace agenda and “on its part is ready to take the next necessary steps.”