Pashinyan speaks about “significant change” in the atmosphere of signing the peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "every day is a wonderful opportunity to sign a peace treaty.”

“The problem is that agreements should be reached on the text of the peace treaty. More precisely, those agreements have been reached, it remains to reproduce them in the text of the peace treaty, and I believe that we have the opportunity to finish this work a day before,” he told the reporters in the parliament.

As for where the peace treaty will be signed, Pashinyan noted that the place and time is another matter and it will be discussed additionally:

“We now have a significant change in the atmosphere, but it still does not mean that we have reached the finish line and it just remains to sign.”