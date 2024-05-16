Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs sign Border Protocol - Mediamax.am

Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs sign Border Protocol


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 9th meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 15.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

 

“During the meeting, the Commissions, in accordance with the Protocol of the 8th meeting dated April 19, 2024, discussed the accomplished work and, taking into account the adjustment of coordinates based on the geodetic measurements on the ground, in accordance with the 1976 topographic map of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces, that passed duty procedure in 1979, agreed on the  Protocol-description of the borderline sections immediately between the settlements of Baghanis (Republic of Armenia) - Baghanis Ayrum (Republic of Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Republic of Armenia) - Ashaghi Askipara (Republic of Azerbaijan), Kirants (Republic of Armenia) - Kheyrimli (Republic of Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Republic of Armenia) - Ghizilhajili (Republic of Azerbaijan), in order to bring them into compliance with the legally justified interrepublican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the moment of its dissolution.

 

A Protocol was signed on the meeting results. The sides agreed to set the date and the place of the next meeting of the Commissions in working order,” the news release reads.

